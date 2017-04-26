One in 3 foreign patients in India from Bangladesh: Report

DHAKA : Of the 460,000 inbound patients to Indian hospitals, more than 165,000 were from Bangladesh in 2015-16 making Bangladesh the largest foreign user of India’s health services, reports UNB.

Over 58,000 medical visas were issued to Bangladeshi nationals in 2015-16. They bought $0.34 billion worth of services, Indian media Business Standard reported on Wednesday quoting a recent report by the Directorate-General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics.

Since 2016, Bangladesh has unseated the US as the origin of the highest number of foreign tourists, mostly due to medical tourism, the report reveals.

A new bus service between Dhaka and Kolkata and a rail link between Kolkata and Khulna in Bangladesh were inaugurated earlier this month during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to New Delhi.