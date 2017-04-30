No alternative to the current speaker: Deputy Speaker

Rafiqul Islam, Gaibandha Correspondent:

To accelerate the wheels of developments, Sheikh Hasina led Awami League government has become essential for the nation moving forward, said Deputy Speaker Advocate Fazle Rabbi Miya, MP.

The records of BNP-Jamaat bear a legacy of total corruptions everywhere in the society, remarked Fazle Rabbi Miya.

When Sheikh Hasina takes over the leadership of the nation, we as an emerging country has achieved tremendous success and we are moving further to become a middle income nation by the 2021, he added. The speaker was speaking in a meeting before the inauguration of a road in at Kachua, Manikganj on Saturday. Kachua Union Awami League president Mahir Uddin Akanda presided over the meeting. Upazila executive officer Uzzal Kumar Ghosh, Upazila engineer Chhabiul Islam, Saghata thana OC Mostafizur Rahman spoke to the event.