Next polls to be held under present govt: Nasim

Gazipur Correspondent:

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim yesterday said the next general election will be held under the present government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reports BSS.

“The next election would be held in time following democratic procedure,” he told the inaugural function of a 250-bed general hospital at Tongi.

Chaired by health and family welfare secretary M Sirajul Haque Khan, it was addressed, among others, by liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, lawmaker Zahid Ahsan Russel, president of Gazipur City Awami League Ajmat Ullah Khan, acting mayor Asadur Rahman Kiron, additional secretary Habibur Rahman and city Awami League general secretary M Jahangir Alam.

Nasim urged physicians and teachers and people of the area for working together to bring Awami League in power again aimed at continuing the current pace of development.

He said the government constructed the 250-bed general hospital in Gazipur as part of reaching modern healthcare service at every corner of the country.

Later, the health minister inaugurated Gazipur Institute of Health Technology, Nursing College, Family Welfare Inspection Training Institute, Medical Assistant Training School and five 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre here.

He also inaugurated Shaeed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College and Hospital building.