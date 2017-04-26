Neo JMB’s ‘IED expert’ held in city

DHAKA : Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested a suspected member of Neo JMB’s ‘Sarwar-Tamim Group’ from Uttara in the cityon Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-10 arrested Mushfiq Martin Jenny, an ‘expert’ in improvised explosive device (IED), along with huge IEDs and remote control devices, said sources at the Rab headquarters.

Based on a tip-off, the elite force conducted a drive at House-8 of Road-1/A in Uttara Sector-12 around 8:30am and arrested Mushfiq, said Commanding Officer of Rab-10 Md Jahangir Hossain Matabbar while briefing reporters at the Rab’s Karwan Bazar Media Centre.

Mushfiq is an irregular student of Computer Science and Engineering Department at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), Jahangir said.

The Rab official said although he is a 2005 batch student, he is yet to complete his last semester. “Every year, he pays tuition fees for the last semester but doesn’t complete it only to keep his studentship active,” he said.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrestee revealed that he has been involved in Neo JMB’s Sarwar-Tamim Group and is an IED expert.

The elite force made the arrest following information gleaned from 15 suspected militants who were arrested from different parts of Dhaka and its adjoining areas since March 16 last, Jahangir said.