Mridha, 2 other railway officials get 4 years jail for graft

CHITTAGONG : A court here on Thursday sentenced three officials of Bangladesh Railway(Eastern Zone), including its former general manager Yusuf Ali Mridha, to four years imprisonment in two graft cases, reports UNB.

The other convicts are ex-senior welfare officer Golam Kibria and former additional chief mechanical engineer Hafizur Rahman.

The court also fined them TK 10,000 each in each case, in default, they will have to suffer six months jail. Anti-Corruption Commission Assistant Director SM Rashidur Reza filed the two cases with Kotwali Police Station on September 10 and 13 in 2012 respectively for irregularities in the recruitment test of assistant chemists and fuel checkers for BR.

After examining all the records and 18 witnesses, Mir Ruhul Amin, judge of divisional special judge court, handed down the verdict acquitting five other accused.

On August 3 in 2016, a Dhaka court sentenced Yusuf Ali Mridha to five years’ imprisonment in a case filed for accumulating wealth illegally and concealing the information.

On April 9, 2012 , Border Guard Bangladesh detained former Railways Minister Suranjut Sengupta’s assistant personal secretary and Mridha along with Tk 70 lakh stashed in a car. Following the incident, Mridha was suspended.