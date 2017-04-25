Money Talked Loudest at Trump’s Inaugural

Bob Murray, one of the coal industry’s loudest voices, spent $300,000 on President Trump’s inauguration and got a lot more than good seats.

Mr. Murray – whose Murray Energy is a serial violator of federal health and safety rules – demanded that Mr. Trump gut regulatory oversight and pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement in his first three months.”I’m not a patient man,” warned Mr. Murray, who earned infamy when he falsely insisted that the 2007 collapse of his Crandall Canyon mine, which killed six miners, was due to an earthquake, not dodgy mining practices. “I’m going to be watching that things happen as fast as they can.”

They did. After Mr. Trump’s inauguration Mr. Murray, his son Ryan and Kevin Hughes, Murray Energy’s general manager, stood beaming in the White House as Mr. Trump signed a law killing a rule banning coal mining waste from waterways.Coal, oil, gas and chemical industries, technology and pharmaceutical companies contributed a big chunk of the record $107 million collected to pay for the inauguration, according to numbers released by the inaugural committee last week. That’s more than double the $53 million President Obama raised in 2009, for bigger festivities that drew many more attendees. If Mr. Trump had divided his inauguration cash among the Americans who stood on the National Mall for his swearing-in, each one would have gotten about $699.

The inaugural committee says any money not spent will be given to charity – but Mr. Trump’s record of lying about his philanthropy puts that in doubt.

Two presidents before Mr. Trump tried to limit corporate financing of their inaugurations. George W. Bush capped all gifts at $100,000 in 2001 and $250,000 in 2005. President Obama capped contributions to his first inaugural at $50,000 and banned money from lobbyists; he blew through that precedent at his second inaugural, capping individual gifts at $250,000 but accepting corporate cash of up to $1 million. Mr. Trump’s inaugural committee upped that ante by eliminating limits on individual contributions and retaining the $1 million cap on corporate money.

Mr. Trump, as a real estate mogul campaigning for president, often bragged about buying political influence. In office he has dutifully done the bidding of donors who have been brazen in demands for regulatory favors, while failing to make any progress on the health insurance, jobs and middle-class tax cuts he promised to his working-class base.

AT&T gave more than $2 million in cash, plus in-kind donations; Verizon and Comcast pitched in smaller amounts. They’ve been rewarded with efforts by the Federal Communications Commission to scuttle net neutrality and other rules they don’t like. The pharmaceutical companies Amgen and Pfizer kicked in a total of $1.5 million. After Mr. Trump’s White House meeting with Big Pharma, he backed off his campaign promise that government would negotiate lower drug prices for Americans.

Mr. Murray’s contribution was puny compared with the $1 million apiece from other coal industry giants, including J. Clifford Forrest, who owned Freedom Industries, the company charged with leaking a coal-processing chemical into a river in Charleston, W.Va., poisoning the water supply for thousands of residents.

Days after his inauguration, Mr. Trump named Scott Pruitt, a former Oklahoma attorney general friendly to fossil fuels and skeptical of climate science, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, and announced plans to gut its budget. He has taken aim at the clean water rule protecting American waterways, and the clean power rule limiting harmful emissions from coal-fired power plants.

Dow Chemical, whose chief executive, Andrew Liveris, is chairman of the president’s panel on manufacturing jobs, gave $1 million. One of Mr. Pruitt’s first moves at E.P.A. was to reject its scientists’ findings that chlorpyrifos, sold by Dow and banned from homes because of its dangers to the brains of children, should be banned from use on farms.Last week, Thomas Barrack Jr., a financier who chaired the inaugural committee, maintained that the $107 million was given “to commemorate the cornerstone of our American democratic process.” If the cornerstone of our American democratic process is influence-peddling, he’s right.

Source: The New York Times