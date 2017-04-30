Mega projects to get bigger allocations in new FY

DHAKA : The government is going to make bigger allocations for the mega projects like Padma Bridge Rail Link, Karnaphuli Tunnel and Metro Rail in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next fiscal year for their better implementation, reports UNB.

“Keeping this view in mind, the government has planned to mobilise Tk 57,000 crore from foreign sources in the next ADP of FY18, which is going to be Tk 24,000 crore higher from the revised ADP allocation of the current fiscal year, “said an official at the Economic Relations Division (ERD).

The official who preferred not to be named told UNB that the ERD, following a demand from various ministries and divisions, made an estimate to mobilise around Tk 57,000 crore from foreign sources for the next ADP, and informed the Finance and Planning Ministries about it.

The original allocation against project assistance portion in the ADP of the current fiscal year (FY17) was earlier set at Tk 40,000 crore, but it was later trimmed down to Tk 33,000 crore in the revised ADP.

Another official at the ERD told the news agency that the Power Division wants to utilise the highest amount of Tk 9,345 crore from project assistance in the next budget followed by Science and Technology Ministry with Tk 8,275 crore due to implementation of the ongoing Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.

Of the other ministries and divisions, Road Transport and Highways Division wants to utilise Tk 7,655 crore foreign fund followed by the Railways Ministry Tk 7,645 crore, Local Government Division Tk 7,602 crore, Bridges Division Tk 1,008 crore, Secondary and Higher Education Division Tk 1,054 crore, while Health Ministry wants to utilise Tk 3,315 crore foreign assistance due to the 4th Health and Nutrition Programme.

Bridges Division also wants a Tk 5,524 crore allocation for the implementation of the Padma Bridge project.

There is a proposal for the mobilisation of Tk 4,949 crore from the foreign sources against the Padma Bridge Rail Link project for introducing a train service over the Padma Bridge when it will be opened to traffic.

The much-hyped Metro Rail project is likely to get Tk 2,700 crore from foreign fund followed by possible project assistance allocation of Tk 1,008 crore against Karnaphuli Tunnel project and Tk 1,575 crore foreign assistance against the construction of Meghna and Gomoti 2nd Bridges.

According to the ERD official, the executing agencies will put emphasis more on implementing the project assistance portion of JICA in the next fiscal year as there are currently some 35 projects being implemented with funds from it, including seven priority ones.

Power Division also expects Tk 2,000 crore from JICA in the next year’s ADP budget against the Matarbari Coal-fired Power Plant project.

The implementation of the JICA-funded projects came to a halt after the Holey Artisan Bakery terrorist attack in July last year.

“Although the JICA-funded projects are now getting some pace, the progress of works on those is still slow. So, the government is keen to give special focus on the implementation of the JICA-funded projects next year,” said another ERD official.