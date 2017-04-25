Mashrafe emphasis on mental preparation for Champions Trophy

DHAKA: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said strong mental preparation is more important than field preparation for the nteam for upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in England in June, reports BSS.

Before the Champions Trophy, Mashrafe and his team members will also take part a tri-nation series against Ireland and New Zealand in Ireland in mid May. The Bangladesh team will leave tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.

We want to win the Ireland tri-nation series, and we are mentally prepared to put up a good show against the hosts and New Zealand, the Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza told at a pre departure press conference held on Tuesday at conference room of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

It is going to be a tough tour for us as we look our opponents England, Australia and New Zealand in the Champions trophy. We beat England twice in this condition which is now become a history, but it seems to me that it’s possible to get success in this condition though it will hugely depend on how we’ll take mental our preparation for the Champions Trophy, he said.

The speedster categorically said the preparation camp in Sussex will not be helpful for the team if they fail to take full prepare mentally for the Champions Trophy.

The squads chosen for the Champions Trophy and will be travelling to Ireland to take part in the tri-nation series along with New Zealand. Afterwards, the Bangladeshi cricketers will be going to Sussex to take part in the conditioning camp for the Champions Trophy in England.

Bangladesh is pitted in Group A with hosts England, Australia and New Zealand. Tigers’ first match will be against England on June 1 followed their second match against Australia on June 5 and the third match against New Zealand on June 9, 2017 at Cardiff.

Tigers’ last participation in the ICC Champions Trophy was in India 11 years back, when it featured in the qualifying round. Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka by 37 runs and the West Indies by 10 wickets. The Tigers’ only victory

came was against Zimbabwe by 101 runs.

Squads:

Squad for training camp In Sussex & tour of Ireland;

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarker, Shakib Al Hasan (Vice Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shabbir

Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehedi Hasan Miraj, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shubhasish Roy and Sanjamul Islam.

Squad for ICC Champions Trophy-2017

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarker, Shakib Al Hasan (Vice Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehedi Hasan Miraj, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Sanjamul Islam.