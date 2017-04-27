Making falsehood turns into bad habit of BNP: Quader

DHAKA : Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said making falsehood centering any issue has turned into a bad habit of BNP, reports BSS

“BNP is making different statements at different times to hide their weakness at the grassroots,” he told newsmen after paying homage to Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq at his mazar in the city on his 55th death anniversary.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said those who have failed to wage a mass movement would not be able to win in the national election.

“Like its failure in waging a mass movement, BNP will fail in the polls too,” he said.

The Awami League general secretary said BNP is decaying as a political party. “If BNP wants to get rid of this situation, they should take part in the polls,” he said.