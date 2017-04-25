Koscielny backs new-look Gunners defence

LONDON, April 25, 2017 (BSS/AFP) – Laurent Koscielny believes Arsenal’s defensive rethink can help drive Arsene Wenger’s side to a top-four finish in the Premier League, reports BSS.

The Gunners will face reigning champions Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday buoyed by their FA Cup semi-final success against Manchester City that set up a Wembley final with Chelsea.

Sunday’s last-four victory followed Arsenal’s win the previous week at Middlesbrough when the under fire Wenger responded to his side’s alarming dip in form by changing to a three-man backline.

Now, having registered back to back victories with his new line-up, Wenger is likely to stick with the formation for the visit of Craig Shakespeare’s revived Leicester side.

A third successive win will move Arsenal to within four points of fourth-placed City, currently in possession of the final Champions League place on offer to Premier League clubs, and three points behind Manchester United in fifth, 24 hours before the Manchester derby.

Koscielny, the Arsenal centre-back, had no doubt that Wenger’s decision to change things around has helped increase the chances of the club ending a difficult season on a high.

“There was a tactical turnaround, but we’ve been working on it for 15 days,” the France international said.

“In that system, there are players who are good. It’s good for the collective.

“I think we also found confidence in this system with three defenders. We are more solid behind.”

Intense speculation surrounds the future of Wenger, with the 67-year-old Frenchman yet to reveal if he will sign a new Arsenal contract when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

– ‘Dark period’ –

That debate looks set to continue, but Wenger will be increasingly confident he can re-frame the discussion by maintaining his record of never having missed out on a place in the Champions League in a full season with Arsenal since he took charge over 20 years ago.

Koscielny added: “Before this (Manchester City) game, we were in a fairly dark period. We have lost confidence.