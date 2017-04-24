Khaleda wants full-fledged committees of JCD, Jubo Dal

DHAKA : BNP chairperson Khaleda has asked the leaders concerned of her party to form the full-fledged committees of all the units of its associate bodies, including Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, reports UNB.

The BNP chief gave the directive as 39 Jubo Dal leaders who were recently freed from jail on bail met her at her Gulshan office on Sunday night. The Jubo Dal leaders greeted Khaleda by presenting her a bouquet.

In her brief address, Khaleda said the committees of many units of Jubo Dal and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have not been formed over the last 10 years. “It’s hampering the party’s organisational activities. These committees should be constituted soon.”

She said it will not be possible to make the party stronger if the committees are not formed properly. “So, the full-fledged committees of Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and other associate bodies must be constituted.”

Mentioning that they could not accommodate many competent and capable leaders in Jubo Dal’s committee, Khaleda said asked them not to get demoralised. “You’ll be given posts in the party’s district committees.”

She also asked the party’s different associate bodies to work together for making the party’s action programmes to be announced in the future a success.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Jubo Dal president Saiful Alam Nirab, general secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and other senior leaders of the party’s youth wing were present.