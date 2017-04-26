Khaleda submits fresh plea to change court

DHAKA : BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia yesterday submitted a fresh plea with the High Court to change the court to hold hearing of Zia Orphanage Graft Case against her, reports BSS.

Khaleda’s lawyer Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan filed the plea to concerned department of the High Court.

“Dhaka senior special judge Kamrul Hossain Mollah was the director of legal wing of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). He looked after the case at that time. That is why we expressed no confidence on him on April 13, but he rejected our plea. So we are filing this plea on behalf of Khaleda Zia,” Bhuiyan said.

It is the second time the BNP chief has filed such plea to change the court to hold hearing of the case. Earlier on March 8, the High Court had changed the court accepting a plea of her. The High Court at that time asked Dhaka senior special judge’s court to dispose of the matter within 60 days.

The ACC on July 3, 2008, filed the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case with Ramna police station, accusing Khaleda, her son Tarique Rahman and four others for embezzlement of over Taka 2.10 crore brought from abroad and meant to be spent for the orphans.