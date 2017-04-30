Keep climate compensation pledges, TIB urges developed nations

DHAKA : Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Sunday called upon the developed countries to keep their pledges of compensating climate-vulnerable countries and come forward to implement the Paris Agreement, reports UNB.

The anti-graft agency came up with the call at a human chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

Speaking on the occasion, TIB executive director Dr Ifekharuzzman said if the USA keeps it away from the Paris Agreement, the developing countries will be at stake in addressing the adverse impacts of climate change.

The USA’s absence in climate financing will enormously hamper the implementation of Paris Agreement, he added.

The TIB chief urged the Bangladesh government to increase its diplomatic and international efforts to put pressure on the developed countries to keep their pledges and compensate climate-vulnerable countries.

Ifekharuzzman stressed the need for continuing allocation to Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund (BCCTF), increasing allocation to the fund and ensuring transparency and accountability in implementation of climate change-related projects.

The TIB presented a 10-point demand, including providing grant, not loan, to the climate vulnerable countries, at the human chain programme.