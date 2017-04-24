JnU to build new residential hall in Keraniganj

DHAKA : Jagannath University (JnU) authority will build a 1,000-seated new dormitory with all modern facilities at Keraniganj in the city to resolve the acute accommodation crisis of the university, reports BSS.

“The university authority is working relentlessly with utmost sincerity to overcome the housing crisis,” JnU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Mijanur Rahman told BSS.

He said the authority has taken a number of large projects in resolving various problems while extension work of the academic building is progressing rapidly.

Professor Mijanur said the university with its own finance has already bought 25 bighas of land adjacent to Dhaka-Mawya Highway opposite to the newly built central jail at Keraniganj. The 1000 seated residential hall will be built for the students after the name of ‘Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ and teachers’ quarter also will be built there, he said.

The construction work of 20-storied female dormitory named ‘Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib’ is progressing swiftly, he said, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already directed authorities concerned to take necessary initiatives to put an end to all hindrances of the university, including accommodation crisis.

The VC said the then Government Jagannath College started its journey as a public university in 2005 with a large number of problems. The university is now stepping forward by overcoming all crises.

Professor Mijanur said university library has been upgraded to e-library having 24,000 books offering an immense opportunity for the teachers and students of the university to carry out their research activities.

The library has been featured with ‘Liberation War Corner’, ‘e-Journal’, ‘Reference Branch’ and ‘Newspapers Preservation Branch’, he added.

The VC said his university made an ‘android apps’ for ever fist among the public universities to adapt with the government initiatives to turn Bangladesh into a digital country, and added that the students have access to internet browsing at free of cost through wifi-zone and cyber center.

He also said a backbone network will be set up with fiber optic cables to upgrade the university’s technology sector to avail the high speed internet service for the teachers and students of the university.

Cameras to ensure the tight security, a modern virtual class room for creating an opportunity to participate in international workshop and seminar for the teachers and students have been set up, he said, adding that the university has made Student Database and Examination Management System (SDEMS) for the students ever first among the public universities.

The VC also said initiatives have been taken to make a cultural zone in the university. The university celebrating various festivals, including Pahela Boishakh with Mongol Shobhajatra for years while the university has already turned into a center for performing Old Dhaka based culture, he added. Professor Mijanur Rahman vowed to make the university a role model for academic and research activities.