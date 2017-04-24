Jewish war veterans bemoan stalling of Israel’s WWII museum

Latrun : Two years after Israel’s prime minister vowed to complete the establishment of a museum honoring Jewish World War II veterans, funds have dried up and an abandoned construction site is all that remains of the grand project, reports UNB.

The story of the 1.5 million Jews who fought the Nazis – and the 250,000 who died in battle – has long been lost in Israel amid the larger tragedy of the Holocaust and the Nazi genocide of Europe’s Jews. The museum aims to rectify that oversight, but the remaining warriors, thought to number no more than 5,000, worry they won’t live long enough to see it materialize and accuse the government of stalling because of petty political considerations. Two years ago, after more than a decade of bureaucratic stalemate, both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin attended the official ceremony marking 70 years since Victory Day in Europe and acknowledged that the contributions of Jewish veterans who fought with the U.S., British, Soviet and other country’s militaries have often been overlooked.

They vowed to find the remaining $10 million needed to complete the museum. But later that year, Netanyahu transferred responsibility for the project to Cabinet Minister Zeev Elkin’s office, and the government did not renew its matching funds commitment. Repeated pleas from aging veterans for Netanyahu to keep his word have unanswered, and critics accuse Elkin – who was born in Ukraine – of stalling because he favors securing funds from oligarchs who want to disproportionately recognize the actions of Jews in the former Soviet Union. The 550,000 Jewish-American soldiers who fought with the Allies, for instance, are often overlooked, including those who were among the first to liberate the Nazi death camps, often comforting the dazed, emaciated prisoners in Yiddish.

But veterans say these are just snippets, and the museum in Latrun will be the one place that will serve as their legacy. “They cheated us,” said Shub, 93. “I look in the mirror and say ‘what would my friends who died in the forest say about the behavior of the state of Israel that we fought to establish?'”