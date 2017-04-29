Japan hounours AG Mahmud for 1977 hostage rescue role

DHAKA : Air Vice Marshal (retd) AG Mahmud has received ‘The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star’ from the Japanese government whose dedicated efforts made it possible for all 151 hostages to be rescued from hijackers back in 1977, reports UNB.

Mahmud, now 83, is one of the 105 recipients as the government of Japan on Saturday announced the foreign recipients of the 2017 Spring Imperial Decorations.

The conferral is in recognition of his great contribution to rescuing the hostages from the Japan Airlines flight hijacked by the Japanese Red Army in 1977, and thereby promoting friendly relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Bangladesh, said the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka. As the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Mahmud played an important role as a mediator between the government of Japan and hijackers, and negotiated with hijackers placing the highest priority on saving the lives of the hostages safely.

His dedicated efforts made it possible for all 151 hostages to be rescued eventually. He was Chief of Air Staff (1976-77), Presidential Adviser (1976-77), and Minister for Food, Relief and Rehabilitation (1982-85).