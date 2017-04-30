Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, iftar timings

DHAKA : The Bangladesh Islamic Foundation on Sunday released the timings of Sehri, the meal consumed early in the morning by Muslims before fasting and iftar, the meal eaten after sunset during Ramadan, reports UNB.

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on May 28, according to the Islamic Foundation.

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness, will be observed across the country on May 11.