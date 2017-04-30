Int’l conference on nutrition at IU on May 6

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY (KUSHTIA) : An international conference on ‘The Role of Nutrition in Health and Development’ will be held at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia on May 6, reports UNB.

Applied Nutrition and Food Technology Department of the university will organise the conference in association with Higher Education Quality Enhancement Project of University Grant Commission (UGC), said the convener of the conference Professor M Abdus Samad on Sunday afternoon.