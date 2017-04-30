Inspiring commoners in preventing corruption to attain SDGs stressed

RANGPUR, April 30, 2017 (BSS) – Anti-corruption activists at a meeting here have stressed on inspiring the common people in preventing corruption to attain sustainable development goals (SDGs) for building a developed Bangladesh, reports BSS.

They expressed the view at quarterly coordination meeting of the District Corruption Prevention Coordination Committee (CPCC) held yesterday at the Training Centre of RDRS Bangladesh in the city.

The Combined District Office of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and RDRS Bangladesh extended assistance in arranging the meeting under the Justice Reform and Corruption Prevention (JRCP) project being funded German Development Cooperation.

President of District Corruption Prevention Committee (CPC), also President of the district CPCC, Md Rakibul Hasan presided over the meeting participated by members of the district CPC, Presidents and General Secretaries of the upazila units of CPCs.

Deputy Director of Rangpur District Combined Office of ACC Mozahar Ali Sarder attended the meeting as the chief guest.

Moderated by District Manager of JRCP Project Ershad M Rasel, General Secretary of District CPC, also General Secretary of the district CPCC, Akbar Hossain discussed on the organisational issues and future plans of corruption prevention activities.

Presidents and General Secretaries of the upazila units of CPCs presented their activities conducted so far in preventing corruption, limitations and problems with suggestions for further enhancing their performance.

They also discussed about anti-corruption activities conducted during the past three months, progress on formation of union level CPCs, formation and reorganisation of the school level Integrity Units and future action plans for the next three months.

The speakers laid emphasis on bringing up and educating the young school students with the values of honesty and building their good moral character and capability of showing respect to their parents and senior citizens in motivating them against corruption.

The chief guest appreciated the anti-corruption activities conducted by the district and upazila level CPCs in engaging the young generations, youths and local communities through creating public awareness against corruption in the district.

“The increasing anti-corruption sentiment among the common people as well as young generations would definitely prevent corruption in the process of attaining the SDGs to build a corruption-free developed Bangladesh in near future,” he said.