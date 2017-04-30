Indian teachers meet DU VC

DHAKA : A five-member Indian teachers’ delegation yesterday paid a courtesy call on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. AAMS Arefin Siddique at his office on the campus, reports UNB.

The delegation members are-History Department Professor Sandip Basu Sarbadhikary and Music Department Professor Dr. Nandita Basu Sarbadhikary of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, Arts Faculty Dean Professor Dr. Sujata Mukherjee, History Department professors Ashis Kumar Das and Dr. Debraj Chakrabarti of Rabindra Bharati University.

During the meeting, they discussed about collaborative academic and research activities between Dhaka University.