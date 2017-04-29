Huji leader held in Jhenidah

CHUADANGA : Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) members arrested the regional military wing chief of banned Islamic outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad (Huji) from Sadar upazila of Jhenidah district early Saturday, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Abdul Alim, 50, military wing chief of Jhenidah district unit Huji and son of late Azizul Haque of Abhoytala village in Patkelghata upazila of Satkhira district.

Tipped off that Huji chief Alim was staying in Hatgopalpur village of Jhenidah Sadar upazila, four teams of Rab-6 launched a drive in the area early hours of Saturday and arrested him, said assistant police super of Rab-6 Golam Morshed.

Alim, who was a close aid of executed Huji chief Mufti Abdul Hannan, was produced before Chuadabga district court at noon after he was shown arrested in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act with Damurhuda Police Station of Chuadanga district.

The court also recorded the confessional statement of Alim under section 164. Later, he was sent to jail.