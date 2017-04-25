High-tech parks to be set up in 12 districts

DHAKA, – The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved setting up high-tech parks in 12 districts in the country, reports BSS.

The ECNEC gave the approval at a meeting at the NEC conference room in city’s Sher-e-Banglanagar with Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Sheikh Hasina in the chair, said an official release.

The parks will be built in Khulna, Barisal, Rangpur, Chittagong, Comilla, Cox’s Bazar, Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Natore, Gopalganj, Dhaka and in Sylhet at a cost of Taka 1796.40 crore under the project titled “Establishing IT Park/High-Tech Park in District Level (12 Districts)”.

“Of the total cost, Taka 1544 crore will come from second line of credit from India, while Taka 252.40 crore from national exchequer. The project will be implemented from July, 2017 to June, 2020,” the release said.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the ECNEC approval will further strengthen the endeavors of the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed to establish a knowledge-based society and digital economy by 2021.

“It will also boost our initiative to earn 5 billion dollars from the ICT sector by generating employment for 20 lakh youths,” he added.