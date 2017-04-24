DHAKA : The High Court (HC) yesterday stayed till June 8 the election for the post of chairman of Bogra district council, reports BSS.
A High Court vacation bench comprising Justice Salma Masud Chowdhury and Justice Zafar Ahmed passed the order, accepting a writ petition filed in this regard.
The court also issued a rule, asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why it shall not pass order to include name of the petitioner in the voter list. Fahima Begum, a member of number 2 reserved seat under Mokamtola Union in Bogra, filed the plea as her name was left out of the list. The election was scheduled to be held on April 25.
HC stays Bogra district council polls
