HC stays Bogra district council polls

DHAKA : The High Court (HC) yesterday stayed till June 8 the election for the post of chairman of Bogra district council, reports BSS.

A High Court vacation bench comprising Justice Salma Masud Chowdhury and Justice Zafar Ahmed passed the order, accepting a writ petition filed in this regard.

The court also issued a rule, asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why it shall not pass order to include name of the petitioner in the voter list. Fahima Begum, a member of number 2 reserved seat under Mokamtola Union in Bogra, filed the plea as her name was left out of the list. The election was scheduled to be held on April 25.