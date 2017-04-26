Govt officials’ leave in haor areas cancelled

DHAKA : The leave of all government officials in the haor areas and those of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry has been cancelled so that they can take part in emergency operations, reports UNB.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The officials cannot take leave until the situation improves in the haor areas, Disaster Management and Relief Minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya said. While talking to reporters after the meeting, he urged all ministries to fulfill vacant posts in their respective organisations in the haor areas.