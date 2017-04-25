General Motors loses Supreme Court appeal over car faults

General Motors has lost a legal bid aimed at protecting it from lawsuits over faulty ignition switches, reports BBC.

The US Supreme Court, the top US court, will not hear the carmaker’s appeal, which argued that its 2009 bankruptcy protected it from the claims.

The Supreme Court decision exposes GM to potentially billions more damages over the switches, which have been linked to deaths and accidents.

The switches shut unexpectedly, cutting power to brakes, steering and airbags.

Customer complaints date to 2002, but the company did not issue recalls until 2014.

That was several years after it filed for bankruptcy, when a new, government-backed entity called New GM, bought most of its assets.

A New York court found in 2016 that the firm knew or should have known about the defect and did not properly notify people during the bankruptcy process. That was a violation of due process and called in to question the sale deal, the court found.

If the complainants had been at the table, the outcome might have been different, given how many stakeholders were involved, it found.

“While we cannot say with any certainty that the outcome would have been different, we can say that the business circumstances at the time were such that plaintiffs could have had some negotiating leverage, and the opportunity to participate in the proceedings would have been meaningful,” they wrote.

GM had hoped the Supreme Court would reconsider that ruling.

The firm has already paid $2.5bn (£1.95bn) in penalties, settlements and legal fees related to the faulty switches.

The firm on Monday downplayed the court’s decision, saying future lawsuits have to prove the faulty switches were responsible for the problems.

“The Supreme Court’s decision was not a decision on the merits and it’s likely that the issues we raised will have to be addressed in the future in other venues” the company said in a statement.

The company is due to report its first-quarter earnings to investors on Friday.

Is real reform possible at South Korea’s chaebols?

You just have to walk down the streets of Seoul to see how pervasive is the influence of South Korea’s massive family-run business empires – or chaebols as they’re known, reports BBC.

Samsung, Lotte, LG, Hyundai: they are unavoidable, selling everything from mobiles to laptops, cars to washing machines as well as food, drink and even health insurance.

Staggeringly, sales revenue from the top five chaebols are worth more than half of South Korea’s entire economy.

But increasingly these empires have come under the spotlight because of the influence they wield (the word chaebol is a combination of the Korean words for “wealth” and “clan”).

Calls for them to be reformed have come and gone before, but as South Koreans head for a presidential election, could this time be different?

‘Wealth monopolised’

At a recent protest in Seoul I watched scores of young people raise their arms and voices against chaebols and the powerful position they hold in the country.

Chaebols are often the focus of protests – such as this one in January against Samsung heir Lee Jao-Yong

In the crowd, I met Kim Seung-yeon, a young part-time worker who was there to campaign for better pay and working conditions.

Like many young Koreans, she told me the system feels stacked in favour of the chaebols.

“Right now chaebols monopolise too much of the wealth in South Korea, and it isn’t being used properly,” she said to me. “I think this needs to be corrected.”

The frustration over the close ties between business and politics has only grown through the complex corruption scandal that has engulfed the nation.

South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye, and the heads of Samsung and Lotte, two of the country’s biggest chaebols have all been charged with bribery.

But these very same businesses helped to build South Korea at a time when the country was emerging from a war and they are vital to the economy.

Nowhere was that made more apparent to me than at a study centre in the capital.

There I met a group of young women who were all preparing for entrance exams to get jobs with chaebols.

It is a rigorous and exhaustive process.

But in South Korea’s ultra-competitive society, it is also a ticket to success.

“If I get into a chaebol it means that I will have a well-paid job, and people will look at me and think ‘wow’,” explains Kang Da-heun who was studying to get a job with Lotte. “It will help me with my marriage prospects, and my future will be very bright.”

Did it bother her, I asked, that the boss of Lotte might potentially go to prison for his role in a long-running corruption scandal?

“It won’t affect the company’s prospects at all,” she said to me. “Lotte will keep being Lotte.”