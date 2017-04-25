Four killed in Comilla road accident

COMILLA: At least four people, including a couple, were killed and two others injured as a bus crashed into a CNG-run auto- rickshaw carrying them on Comilla-Laksam-Noakhali roads in Sadar Dakkhin upazila of the district last night, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Razzak, 35, his wife Zharna Akter, 28, and mother-in-law Joynob Nesa, 62, and auto-rickshaw driver Bachchu while the injured are Razzak and Ishaq Mia.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Comilla Sadar Dakkhin Thana M Nazrul Islam said the accident occurred when the Noakhali-bound bus hit the auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction at Barol around 9pm, leaving three passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot. The injured were taken to Comilla Medical College Hospital where Bachchu succumbed to his injuries.

A case was filed in this connection, police added.