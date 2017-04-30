Farrer Park Hospitals starts its journey in Bangladesh

Singapore is one of the major healthcare destinations for Bangladeshi patients, a press release said. The newest and promising healthcare service provider in Singapore, Farrer Park Hospitals (FPH) has formally started its journey in Bangladesh. The Hospital launched its office in Bangladesh for local patients with a colorful program on Saturday at Dhaka Club of Capital. Specialist physicians and high officials from Farrer Park Hospital; invited guests and members of the media were present in the launching program. The slogan of the program was, “Healthy Heart Healthy You”. The Dhaka office of the hospital will provide patients and visitors with Visa Processing, ticketing and hotel booking services.

The Program Started at evening with an opening speech by the CEO of Dhaka Club Limited. An introduction to FPH and a video presentation was then presented for the audience. After that three specialists from Farrer Park took brief sessions of various health issues common Bangladeshi patients. Dr Ruth Kam of Ruth Kam Heart and Arrhythmia Clinic of FPH conducted her session on 'New Advances in Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices'. Dr Lim Chong Heeof CH Lim Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery of FPH spoke on the topic 'Minimal Invasive Thoracic Surgery- Current Status'. At the very last a Q&A session was conducted by Dr Philip Koh of the Heart Clinic of FPH. The program was closed with dinner and networking among the guests of the program. There were attractive health packages for participants of the launching, the winners were selected by raffle draw.

Lewis Ng,Senior Manager of Farrer Park Hospital said, "We are very excited to be able to extend our healthcare services to Bangladeshi patients. We have a team of expert physicians who are experienced in various fields. Patients wishing to receive healthcare services from us will definitely see the superior quality of Farrer Park Hospital".

