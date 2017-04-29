Elections to 6 city corporations before parliamentary polls Rangpur city likely to go to polls in Dec

DHAKA : The Election Commission is preparing to arrange elections to six city corporations-Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Barisal and Gazipur- before the 11th parliamentary elections to be held in late December 2018 or early January 2019, reports UNB.

According to the EC”s plan, the 2nd election to Rangpur City Corporation will be held in December next.

EC officials said the Commission is planning to complete elections to the other five city corporations by August 2018.

The Election Commission has also incorporated its plans to complete elections to six city corporations in its draft roadmap prepared for the arrangement of the next general election.

The maiden election to Rangpur City Corporation was held on December 20, 2012, while the polls to four city corporations-Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal and Sylhet-were held on June 15, 2013 and the maiden polls to Gazipur City Corporation on July 6, 2013.

But, the five-year tenure of any city corporation starts with the first meeting of the elected representatives.

The tenure of Rangpur city will expire on March 18, 2018, while that of Gazipur City on September 4, 2018, Sylhet city on September 8, 2018, Khulna city on September 25, 2018, Rajshahi city on October 5, 2018 and Barisal city on October 23, 2018.

There is a legal obligation for the EC to complete election to any city corporation within 180 days before the expiry of the five-year tenure.

EC Secretary Muhammad Abdullah said the EC will have to complete election to six city corporations-Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet and Gazipur-before the national election.

“We’ve incorporated the election plans of six cities in the draft roadmap prepared for the next national election is likely to be held in last week of December 2018 or the first week of January 2019,” he said.

This time the EC may arrange the elections to five city corporations-Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet and Gazipur- on a single day, Abdullah said.

EC officials said Rangpur city election is likely to be held in December next to avoid monsoon and public examinations in early 2018, while other five cities’ polls are likely to be held in August 2018.

The Election Commission, headed by KM Nurul Huda, will conduct the major elections to six cities before the next general election.

Under the Huda-Commission formed in February last, Comilla City Corporation election was held on March 30 last along political party line with the reelection of BNP mayoral candidate Monirul Haque Sakku.

In 2012 and 2013, BNP-backed mayoral candidates were elected in five cities (except Rangpur) defeating AL-supported contestants, while AL-minded mayoral candidate in Rangpur city defeating Jatiya Party-supported candidate.

In Rajshahi city, BNP-blessed mayoral contender Mosaddek Hossain Bulbul got 1,31,058 votes while his nearest rival AL-blessed AHM Khairuzzaman Liton pocketed 83,727 votes.

In Khulna city, BNP-backed mayoral candidate Md Moniruzzaman bagged 1,80,093 votes, while his nearest rival AL-minded Talukder Abdul Khaleque got 1,19,422 votes.

In Barisal city, BNP-supported mayoral contender Md Ahsan Habib Kamal secured 83,751 votes, while his nearest rival AL-backed Shawkat Hossain Hiron got 66,771 votes.

In Sylhet city, BNP-backed mayoral contestant Ariful Haque Chowdhury bagged 1,07,330 votes while his nearest rival AL-supported Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran got 72,173 votes.

In Gazipur city, BNP-minded mayoral candidate MA Mannan secured 3,65,444 votes, while his nearest rival AL-backed Ajmat Ullah Khan bagged 2,58,867 votes.

In Rangpur city, AL-minded mayoral candidate Sharfuddin Ahmed Jhantu was elected securing 1,06,255 votes, while his nearest rival Jatiya Party-minded ATM Abdur Rouf Manik polled to only 37,208 votes.

The average voter turnout was 71 percent in the four cities -Rajshahi, Khulnba, Barisal and Sylhet-while that was 65 percent in Gazipur city and 78 percent in Rangpur city.