Ecnec okays construction of model mosques at Tk 9062.41cr

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday approved the construction of 560 model mosques-cum-Islamic Cultural Centres at district and upazila levels involving an estimated cost of Tk 9062.41 crore, reports BSS.

The approval came from the weekly Ecnec meeting held at the NEC conference room in the city with Ecnec Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said a total of 13 projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 20,402.75 crore. Of the approved 13 projects, 11 are new while two are revised ones.

The Planning Minister said Islamic Foundation Bangladesh under the Ministry of Religious Affairs will implement the construction of some 560 mosques-cum-Islamic Cultural Centres by December 2019. Of the total project cost of Tk 9062.41 crore, the government will provide Tk 892.62 crore while the rest of Tk 8,169.79 crore will come as grant from Saudi Arabia.

Once constructed, he said, some 2200 people will be able to offer their prayers at a time in each mosque. He said there are currently some three lakh mosques across the country and those are not in good shape. During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Saudi Arabia in 2016, Saudi Arabia promised to provide assistance to Bangladesh for building mosques-cum-Islamic cultural centres in all upazilas of the country. Under the project, model mosques in 64 districts and 16 coastal areas will be four-storey buildings, while the rest of model mosque buildings will be three-storey ones. In these mosques, some 4,40,440 males and 31,400 females will be able to perform their prayers every day.

The Ecnec meeting also approved the Introduction of 3G Technology and Extension of 2.5G Network of State-run Teletalk with an estimated cost of Tk 675 crore to be entirely borne by the government. The meeting also gave nod to the Establishment of IT/Hi-tech park (in 12 districts) involving an estimated cost of Tk 1,796.40 crore to be completed by June 2020.

The Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority under the ICT Division will implement the project at KUET in KHulna, Barisal Sadar, Rangpur Sadar, Chittagong Port, Lalmai in Comilla, Ramu in Cox’s Bazar, Mymensingh Sadar, Jamalpur Sadar, Singra in Natore, Gopalganj Sadar, Keraniganj in Dhaka and Companiganj in Sylhet.

The other projects approved at the meeting are Patuakhali (Paira)-Gopalganj 400 KV Transmission Line and Gopalganj 400 KV grid substation construction with Tk 3,294.24 crore, Setting up of Moheshkhali-Anwara parallel gas transmission pipeline with Tk 1,109.23 crore, Construction of road from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Canal along the Karnaphuli River with Tk 1,978.88 crore and Upgrading important regional Highways (Mymensingh Zone) to due standard and width with Tk 798.15 crore,

Besides, the construction of Thanchi-Rimakori-Madak-Likri road with Tk 469.53 crore, Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive road construction, 3rd phase, (Shilkhali-Teknaf), 1st revised, with Tk 455.82 crore, Upgradation of Sylhet city to Bypass-Garrison link to Shah Paran Bridge Ghat road to four-lane with Tk 235.66 crore, Khalishpur-Moheshpur-Duttanagar-Zinnanagar-Jadabpur highway widening and development with Tk 78.40 crore, Establishment of Sunamganj Textile with Tk 97.22 crore and Construction of three wholesale kitchen markets in Dhaka city (2nd revised) with Tk 350 crore.

Ministers, state ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned were present at the meeting.