DU VC for giving moral education in classrooms

DHAKA : Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique yesterday urged the teachers to instill moral values in the students in classrooms to prevent them from joining militancy, reports BSS.

“The main purpose of education is to develop human values among the people. No education could ensure human welfare without moral values,” a DU press release quoted Professor Arefin as saying while inaugurating the 30th annual conference of Bangladesh Society of Microbiologists (BSM) on DU campus as chief guest.

Referring to the recent incident of joining militancy by a Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student, the DU vice-chancellor said he did it in absence of ethical values.

Professor Arefin underscored the need for building collaboration between educational institutions and industrial institutions to reach the benefits of microbiology education and researches to the doorsteps of the common people.

Convener of the conference organizing committee Professor Dr Md Mujibur Rahman presided over the function while DU Biological Science Faculty Dean Professor Dr Md Imdadul Hoque addressed the conference as special guest at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban auditorium on the campus here.

Active Fine Chemicals Limited Chief Operating Officer ABM Jamal Uddin addressed the function as the guest of honor.

BSM President Professor Dr Mahfuzul Haque, General Secretary Professor Dr Anisur Rahman and conference organizing committee secretary Professor Humayra Akhter also spoke in the function.

Teachers, students and researchers of different universities, including the DU, took part in the conference.