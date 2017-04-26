Domar Sechchhashebok League observes founding anniversary

Awami Sechchhashebok League organized a conference to celebrate its third anniversary at Natya Samiti auditorium, Domar, Nilphamari on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Awami Sechchhashebok League president Advocate Molla Mohammad Abu Kawsar was present there as the chief guest.

The program was kicked off when Upazila Sechchhashebok League convener M A Malik Sarker presided over the conference earlier in the morning.

MP for Nilphamari-1 seat, Aftab Uddin Sarker, District Awami League president Momtajul Haque, Sechchhashebok League organizing secretary AKM Azim, sports secretary Enam E Khuda Julu, Social Welfare secretary Nafiul Karim Nafa, District Sechchhashebok League president Md. Kamruzzaman, secretary Dipak Chakrabarty, Upazila Awami League president Khayrul Alam Bablu, secretary Tofayel Ahmed, Nilphamari Sadar Upazila Parishad chairman Abuzar Rahman, Nilphamari City Awami League president Moshfikur Islam Rintu, Upazila Sechchhashebok League joint convener Emdadul Haque Masum and Zabedul Islam Sanbim among others were present in the program.