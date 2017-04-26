Dinajpur boiler blast death toll now 14

DINAJPUR : Another worker, who suffered burn injuries in a boiler explosion at a rice mill in Sadar upazila on April 19 last, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, raising the death toll from the incident to 14, reports UNB.

Majedul, 40, who was undergoing treatment at the Burn and Plastic Surgery unit of the hospital, succumbed to his injuries in the early hours, said hospital sources.

The 13 other deceased are Ranjit Bosak, manager of the rice mill, and workers Shafiqul Islam, Udoy, Delwar, Dulal Chandra, Anjana Devi, Mosaddek Ali, Ariful Haque, Rustam Ali, Mukul Chandra, Munna, Ripon and Monoronjon Ray, 36.