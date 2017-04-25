David Cameron arrives in city tomorrow

DHAKA, – Former British Prime Minister David Cameron arrives here tomorrow on a very brief visit, reports BSS.

During his less than 24-hour maiden visit, the former Prime Minister of Britain is scheduled to pay call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday morning.

He will also join a roundtable discussion of International Growth Centre (IGC), a UK-based organisation working in promoting sustainable growth in developing countries by providing demand-led policy advice based on frontier research.

Cameron, who was Prime Minister of Britain from 2010-2016, will also pay a visit to a DFID-funded project and a garment factory here.

He is currently holding the post of Chairman of Fragility Commission that introduced the International Growth Centre (IGC).

When contacted, a senior officer of the ministry of foreign affairs told BSS today that it will be Cameron’s personal visit to Bangladesh.

During his visit, the former British Premier will visit a number of DFID- funded projects and call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.