DAM receives AGFUND International Prize

Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM) has been awarded with the 2015 Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND) Prize for its outstanding contribution in the field of Alleviation of Unemployment among Youths in Bangladesh. DAM President Kazi Rafiqul Alam received the prize at Assembly Hall of United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) recently. The award was allocated for projects implemented by NGOs. DAM is the only recipient of 2015 award – in this category – for its Technical and Vocational Education and Training project. With its prize money of US $ 150000, the Prize was announced on 29 March 2016 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, by the Prize Committee under the Chairmanship of H. E. Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Ali, President of the Islamic Development Bank Group, on behalf of HRH Prince Talal Bin Abdul Aziz, President of AGFUND, says a press release.

DAM has been implementing Technical and Vocational skills training programme for poverty alleviation of the unskilled population for more than 16 years now through its nine (9) vocational training institutions. It has so far trained 20720 people, of which 14504 (70%) were women and girls; 18000 (90%) of the trained people either got jobs or became self-employed.

AGFUND announced four different categories of Prizes. Apart from DAM’s project, the titles of three other prize winning projects were Education for Future, Training for Employment and for Human Development; and Saudi Women Creativity Centre.