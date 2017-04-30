CWASA to detect water leakage through computer database

CHITTAGONG : Chittagong Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) from now on will be able to detect leakage in the water supply line through computer database system from the office, reports BSS.

Engineer AKM Fazlullah, managing director (MD) of CWASA, said necessary measures to solve the leakage can be taken through directly going to the spot under the ongoing project “Karnaphuli Water Supply Project (Phase-2)”. CWASA MD disclosed this at a contract signing ceremony with “Yokogawa Solution Service Corporation (YSSC)” of Japan at Mejban Hall of Hotel Radisson Blu.

The signing ceremony aims at 24-hour uninterrupted water supply to the city dwellers side by side with quick solution to problems and check waste of water under the Taka 84 core project. CWASA MD Engineer AKM Fazlullah and corporate officer Hiroshi Anoki signed the contract on behalf of their respective sides.

CWASA board member journalist Tapan Chakrabarty, Chittagong Chamber representative Mohammad Johurul Alam, CWASA deputy-MDs Ratan Kumar Sarkar and Golam Hossain, chief engineer Mohammad Johurul Hoque, superintendent engineer and project director Yakub Sirajudowllah and YSSC manager Issa Morry, among others, were present at the signing ceremony.