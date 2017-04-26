Country under ‘dictatorial rule’: BNP

DHAKA : BNP on Wednesday alleged that the government has created an agonising situation in the country by imposing a ‘dictatorial’ rule, reports UNB.

“The government has imposed a dictatorial rule by annihilating democracy and destroying all the democratic institutions. We must come out of it,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a discussion, he also warned that Bangladesh’s existence will be at stake if democracy is not ‘restored and democratic institutions are not made functional immediately’. Muktijuddha and Ziaur Rahman Research Council arranged the programme at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU).

Fakhrul said their party wants a change in power through acceptable and neutral polls. “That election must be held under a neutral and supportive government overseen by an impartial election commission.”

He urged the government to create a congenial environment for a national election by ‘resorting’ democracy, democratic spaces and people’s all rights.

The BNP leader also called upon the government not to arrest their party leaders and activists in ‘false’ cases to create a ground for the next election.

Fakhrul said their party founder Ziaur Rahman as a nationalist leader could unite the entire nation and accelerate the country’s development. “He worked for development of every sector, including agriculture, industries and culture.”

He claimed that though cultural and right activists Shahriar Kabir and Nasir Uddin Yousuf Bachchu now make derogatory remarks against BNP, they used to visit here and there in helicopters with Ziaur Rahman.

“Can they say holding hand on their chests that they disown Ziaur Rahman?”