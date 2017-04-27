Commemorative postage stamps released over Hardinge Bridge centenary

DHAKA : Railways Minister Mujibul Haque yesterday released two commemorative postage stamps of Taka 25 denomination marking the centenary of the Hardinge Bridge over the river Padma, reports BSS.

The minister inaugurated the stamps at a function at the Railway Bhaban in the city, said an official release.

He also released a souvenir sheet of Taka 50, two first day covers of Taka 10 and a data card of Taka 5. Addressing the inaugural function, Mujibul Haque said the Hardinge Bridge is not only a bridge, but part of country’s history and heritage. “It is a unique architecture not only in Bangladesh, but also in the whole world” he added.

Hardinge Bridge is one of the unique architectures built during the British colonial period in the Indian subcontinent that upholds the significance of Bangladesh’s history, the minister said.

Presided over by Railways Secretary Md Feroz Salah Uddin, Bangladesh Railway Director General Md. Amzad Hossain and Bangladesh Post Office Directorate Additional Director General (planning) Sudhangshu Shekhar Bhadra attended the function, among others, the release added.

The 1.8-kilometre steel railway bridge over the river Padma at Paksey between Pabna and Kushtia districts was named after Lord Hardinge, the former Viceroy in India from 1910 to 1916. Lord Hardinge formally inaugurated the bridge on March 4, 1915. Earlier, an experimental train was run over the bridge on January 1, 1915.

The bridge was partly damaged by a bomb attack during the country’s War of Liberation in 1971. Later, as per the directive of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the bridge was repaired with the financial assistance of the Japan government in 1972. Now a total of 24 trains use the bridge every day. Of them, 16 are inter-city, six mail trains and two local trains.