Chevron sells its BD assets to Chinese firm amid govt move to buy Govt to act as per agreement, says Nasrul

DHAKA : US oil giant Chevron Corporation has sold out its Bangladesh assets to Chinese firm Himalaya Energy Co. Ltd, reports UNB.

Chevron Corporation on Monday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Chevron Global Ventures, Ltd., has entered into an agreement to sell the shares of its wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries operating in Bangladesh to Himalaya Energy Co. Ltd.

Chevron Bangladesh operates Block 12 (Bibiyana Field) and Blocks 13 and 14 (Jalalabad and Moulavi Bazar fields), according to a statement issued from Chevron’s headquarters in San Ramon, Calif of the USA, and forwarded by its Bangladesh office.

Closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, said the statement.

The Chevron statement did not mention anything about the value of its deal with the Chinese buyer.

The announcement of selling the Chevron’s assets came amid the Bangladesh government’s move to hold a negotiation with the US oil company to buy its assets.

As part of the move, the government last month appointed British consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie to evaluate the assets and liabilities of Chevron in Bangladesh.

Contacted, State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid said he came to know about the sale of the Chevron’s Bangladesh assets through media reports.

He, however, said the government is still in its move of evaluating Chevron’s assets. Without making any further detail, he said the government will act as per ‘agreement with the Chevron’.

“We’ll look into the matters as per the terms and conditions of the agreement with Chevron,” he told UNB.

