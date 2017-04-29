Case filed against militant Abu’s wife Sumaiya

CHAPAINAWABGANJ : A case has been filed against Sumaiya, wife of deceased militant Abul Kalam alias Abu, following Thursday’s raid on the militant den of Shibnagar Trimohoni in Shibganj upazila, reports UNB.

Abdus Salam, a sub-inspector of Shibganj Police Station, filed the case around 11pm on Friday under anti-terrorism act, said its officer-in-charge (OC) Habibul Islam.

Sumaiya, who was rescued with bullet wounds in her left leg, is now undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, the OC said.

Four militants, including Abu, were killed during the operation, ‘Eagle Hunt’, conducted by Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) at the militant den on Thursday.

Abu’s wife Sumaiya and their four-year-old daughter Sahida were rescued from the den as injured.

Meanwhile, the four militants, killed in the operation, were buried at Chapainawabganj municipality graveyard early Saturday.