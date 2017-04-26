Call for making commercial use of creative ideas

DHAKA : Speakers at a roadshow yesterday called for creating awareness among the people on intellectual property to ensure commercial use of their creative ideas, reports BSS.

“The present government is providing all sorts of supports to the people for building a knowledge-based economy,” said Industries Ministry Senior Secretary M Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan while addressing a roadshow after a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the city, said a press release. Industries Ministry, Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) and Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) jointly organised the rally marking the World Intellectual Property Day-2017. DPDT Registrar M Sanwar Hossain and IPO Director General M Azizur Rahman also spoke on the occasion, among others. Mosharraf Hossain suggested inspiring the youth to protect the intellectual property.