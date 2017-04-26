Cabinet purchase body approves 11 proposals

DHAKA : Cabinet Purchase Committee on Wednesday approved some 11 proposals including import of electricity from Indian Adani Group’s 1600 MW power plant in Jharkhand state of India for next 25 years, reports UNB.

The government signed a contract in this regard during the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent India visit.

The tariff per unit was fixed at 8.6120 cents (US) per kilowatt hour which is equivalent to Tk 6.89 per unit.

At present, Bangladesh is importing about 710 MW power from different producers in India. On average the electricity is being imported from Indian government sector at Tk 5.50 and from private sector plant at Tk 6.50 per unit.

Many power sector analysts believe the tariff with Adani Group was settled at a much higher rate relative to existing tariff rates.

The Cabinet Committee approved the 11 procurement proposals in the meeting today with Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed in the chair, in the absence of both the prime and finance ministers.

Among these, a proposal for purchase of solar power from a 35 MW plant in Manikganj district received nod of the committee. The Consortium of Spectra Engineers Ltd & Shunfeng Investment Ltd will set up the plant and the state-owned PDN will buy the power from it at Tk 11.12 per unit.

The Cabinet body approved a proposal for awarding a contract for construction of a Flood Protection Road cum Embankment in Mirsarai area of Chittagong to Bangladesh Navy at a Tk 1124.32 crore. The contract was awarded under direct procurement method (DPM).

The Bangladesh Navy received nod for another contract for embankment protection project at Ramgati and Kamalnagar upazilas under Laxmipur district at a cost of Tk 80.24 crore in the same method.

A contract for construction of two 16-storey residential buildings with six units on each floor was awarded to GKBL-HSL JV at a cost of Tk 153.27 crore. The building will be constructed in Rooppur nuclear power project area for its staffs. Each apartment will be 1250 square feet.

Contract for another 20-storey and a 16-storey similar buildings in the same project area was awarded to joint venture of Jamal and Company & Padma associates at a cost of Tk 172 crore.

Another two proposals of the Power Division for transformer purchase for rural electrification of REB projects and cost extension for Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College and Hospital project of Health and Family Welfare Ministry received nod of the Cabinet committee.