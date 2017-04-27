Brexit not to change BD-UK ties, Cameron tells Hasina

DHAKA : Former British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday said there will be no change in the bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh following the Brexit, reports UNB.

“There’s a win-win situation in the relations between the two countries, and the ties will continue to grow,” Cameron said when he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban in the morning.

A referendum was held in the UK on Thursday 23 June, 2016 to decide whether it should leave or remain in the European Union. And those who were in favour of leaving the EU won by 51.9 percent to 48.1 percent.

After the meeting, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.

Sheikh Hasina put emphasis on resolving the issue of cargo plane embargo from Bangladesh and said a British company has been appointed for security management at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here.

Cameron hoped that the problem of cargo plane ban from Bangladesh will be resolved soon.

About UK’s trade relations with Bangladesh, he said British investors are coming to Bangladesh for investment.

The former British Prime Minister offered trainings for Bangladeshi workers on managerial skill, design and entrepreneurship.

Appreciating Bangladesh’s success in socioeconomic development under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, Cameron said, “Bangladesh is nearing the achievement of a middle-income country status.”

Hasina said her party has been formulating economic and other policies for the country’s speedy development and implementing those accordingly.

She also highlighted government’s spectacular successes in agriculture, food security, women empowerment and digitisation.

Narrating the government’s efforts for boosting trade and business, Hasina said a plan has been undertaken to build a deep seaport. “We’re also expanding rail network across the country for the development of communications system, and we’ve appointed a British company to construct rail line in the southern region,” she said.

Hasina said the government is setting up 100 economic zones across the country for further industrialisation and generating jobs, and facilities like electricity and gas are being ensured there.

On Rohinga issue, she said the accommodation of four lakh Myanmar nationals in Bangladesh is very difficult. “It’ll be good for all if Myanmar takes back its nationals.”

She said also reiterated her government’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy against terrorism.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh is also giving emphasis on strengthening connectivity with the neighbouring countries and mentioned the BBIN and BCIM-EC initiatives in this regard.

PM’s International Affairs Advisor Dr Gowher Rizvi, Senior PMO Secretary Suraiya Begum and UK High Commissioner in Dhaka Alison Blake were present on the occasion.