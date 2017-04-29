Brexit : EU-27 agree ‘firm’ negotiating stance

European Union leaders have unanimously agreed the negotiating guidelines for Brexit talks with the UK, reports BBC.

European Council President Donald Tusk, chairing the talks in Brussels, tweeted that the “firm and fair political mandate” for the talks was ready.

The 27 leaders – UK PM Theresa May was not present – approved within a minute the guidelines first issued on 31 March by Mr Tusk.

Talks with the UK will begin after the general election there on 8 June.

The deadline for completing the negotiations is 29 March 2019. EU officials said leaders burst into applause as the negotiating stance was waved through. The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said: “We are ready… we are together.” The guidelines set out that separation talks will agree the rights of EU citizens living in the UK, as well as Britons living in the EU, plus a settlement for the UK’s financial obligations as an EU member state.