BNP takes militants to street to impede dev efforts: Shahjahan

MADARIPUR : Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan yesterday said the BNP considered militants as a source of power and hence brought them to the streets to use for hindering country’s ongoing progress, reports BSS.

He made this remark while talking to the journalists after a meeting on Rajoir Upazilla Master Plan at the conference room of deputy commissioner here.

“At a time when the law enforcers are taking actions against the militants after identifying them, then the BNP is feeling discomfort. The BNP brought the militants to the streets but could not protect them”, the shipping minister observed.

Khan termed the present government as pro-people and said this has been amply proved by the people as they voted the present Awami League government to power twice-in 2009 and in 2014. The people would also prove it again by voting it to power in the next general election scheduled to be held by 2019, he added.

Shahjahan Khan said that the BNP never called for resisting militants rather the party put the blame on the government to hide their misdeeds. “We should remain alert against militancy. Mass awareness must be created to combat militancy in the country,” he said.

