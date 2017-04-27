BNP slams Haor Dept officials’ foreign tour during flood

DHAKA : BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the foreign tour of top officials of Haor and Wetland Development Department at a time when flood hit the country’s hoar areas hard proves that there is virtually ‘no government’ in the country, reports UNB.

Fakhrul came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting party’s ailing law affairs secretary advocate Sanaullah Miah at city’s Birdem Hospital.

Sanaullah Miah has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for diabetes and high blood pressure.

Fakhrul stayed beside the BNP leader for a while and enquired about his health condition from physicians.

According to media reports, Haor and Wetland Development Department director general Mojibur Rahman, director (admin & finance) Nurul Amin, director (wetlands) Md Ruhul Amin and deputy director (admin & finance) Mohammad Nazmul Ahsan are there in Canada since April on an official programme.

Several millions people have been affected and huge crops and croplands damaged by flashfloods caused by heavy rains and onrush of water from the upstream since March 29.

Fakhrul said it is now evident that the government has failed to ensure the good governance and accountability in the country.

As his attention was drawn to the Prime Minister’s planned visit to the flood-hit haor areas of Sunamganj district on April 30, Fakhrul said, “We think she should have taken the visit much earlier.”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit the Sunamganj flood-affected areas on Sunday to see for herself the flood situation there,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told UNB on Wednesday.

Fakhrul said their party’s labour wing Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal sough permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for holding a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on May 1 marking the May Day, but they were denied it.

As the DMP officials said they may allow BNP to hold the rally on May 2 or 3, Fakhrul said they are going to make a fresh application seeking permission for the rally.

Asked whether BNP will announce any action programme if it is not finally allowed to hold the rally, he said their party’s current stance is to avoid any confrontation. “If they don’t permit us for the rally, it will again prove that there’s no democracy in Bangladesh.”