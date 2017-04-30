BNP now decides to bring out rally marking May Day

DHAKA : BNP’s labour wing Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal on Sunday decided to bring out a rally in the city on Monday to mark the May Day, as police denied it permission for holding a workers’ gathering on the day at Suhrawardy Udyan, reports UNB.

Sramik Dal general secretary Nurul Islam Khan Nasim announced the decision at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

“The government has extremely humiliated the internationally recognised May Day by not giving permission for a workers’ congregation on the day. We strongly protest and condemn the government’s inhuman and autocratic decision,” he said.

Nasim said Sramik Dal has decided to bring out a rally from in front of Nayapaltan central office at 10am on Monday, marking the May Day. “We’ll join the programmes of Sramik Karmachari Oikya Parishad in front of the Jatiya Press Club with the rally from Nayapaltan.”

Speaking at the press meet, Sramik Dal president Anwar Hossain voiced frustration as the government denied the workers to hold a meeting on the May Day. “The Prime Minister herself has a programme with workers on the same day. We’re shocked as we’ve not been given permission for our programme on such a great day.”

He said the government disregarded all the workers of the world by denying the Sramik Dal permission for the meeting.

Sramik had a plan to hold a workers’ rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Monday marking the May Day. BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was scheduled to address the programme as the chief guest.