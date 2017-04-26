BNP not anti-Indian, says Fakhrul

DHAKA : BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday claimed their party is not anti-Indian one, but it is always vocal for safeguarding national interests, reports UNB.

“BNP does politics for protecting the rights and interests of the country and its people. Should we be branded as anti-Indians as we raise our voice for realising our justified rights from India? We’re never against India and its people,” he said.

He came up with the remarks while speaking at a discussion arranged by Muktijuddha and Ziaur Rahman Research Council at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU).

At the programme, the BNP secretary general unveiled the cover of a book on Ziaur Rahman and inaugurated the website of the Parishad.

Fakhrul said the current government has failed to realise people’s due rights from India and ensure the interests of the country and its people.

“The current regime has put the country’s existence at stake. We feel bad as we couldn’t thank our Prime Minister on her return home from India as she came empty-handed,” he said.

He urged the government to raise the issue of ensuring fair share of water of 58 common rivers with India, including Teesta, at the United Nations (UN).

“Some people (Indian leaders) gave assurance that the Teesta deal will be signed very soon. But Mamata (West Bengal Chief Minister) yesterday (Tuesday) ruled it out saying there is no question of giving Teesta water to Bangladesh. We ask the government to go to the UN to get the due share of water of the common rivers.”

About the recent flashflood in haor areas, the BNP leader said the flood created due to onrush of water from upstream India as the neighbouring country opened the gates of the embankments it set up to retain water during dry season. “It’s not a justified an action regarding the common rivers.”