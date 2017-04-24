BNP leader Selima Rahman gets bail in 22 cases

DHAKA : BNP vice-chairman Selima Rahman secured bail in 22 separate cases filed for carrying out sabotage in 2015, reports UNB.

Earlier, the BNP vice-chairman surrendered before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate and Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge courts with bail prayer through her lawyer.

Of the total 23 cases filed against her, the trial of 14 cases are undergoing at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate courts. Of the cases, four were filed with Paltan Police Station, two each in Motijheel and Khilgaon, three in Mugda and one each in Gulshan, Jatrabari and Lalbagh Police Stations.

Besides, nine more cases were also filed with Paltan, Motijheel, Khilgaon, Mugda and Jatrabari Police Stations and trial of the cases are undergoing at different Metropolitan Session Judge courts.