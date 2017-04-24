BIWTA suspends water vessel operation across country

DHAKA : Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on Monday suspended the operation of all water vessels across the country due to the stormy weather, reports BSS.

BIWTA public relations officer Mobarak Hossain told UNB that the suspension order will remain in force until further notice.

The suspension order came as different parts of the country, including the capital, have been experiencing rains accompanied by squalls for the last three days.

Meanwhile, the Met Office said rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary Kalbaishakhi squalls packing a speed 60-80kph or more are likely to occur over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogra, Tangail, Faridpur, Dhaka, Jessore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barisal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Comilla and Chittagong during the next 12 hours beginning from 10am today.

Amid the bad weather, the maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No 3. All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

The Met Office also said landslide may occur at places over the hilly regions of Chittagong and Sylhet divisions.