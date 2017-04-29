BD wants to boost ties with Indian northeast

DHAKA : Bangladesh wants to enhance connectivity, people-to-people contacts and trade with the northeast of India through its new diplomatic Mission in Guwahati, says a Bangladesh diplomat, reports UNB.

“Opening up a new diplomatic mission is the demonstration of our government’s willingness to treasure and nurture the existing excellent friendship between Bangladesh and India,” said Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner to Guwahati Kazi Muntashir Murshed.

He made the remark during his meeting with Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal at his office in Janata Bhawan on Friday, said a press release on Saturday.

Bangladesh opened its Assistant High Commission in Guwahati on March 24 with consular jurisdiction over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Welcoming Bangladesh’s newly opened diplomatic mission in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister warmly welcomed Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner to Guwahati.

Reiterating the friendship between the two governments, Sonowal assured that his office will extend its full cooperation towards the newly opened Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commission in Guwahati.